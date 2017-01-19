You can bet your bottom dollar: Originating out West in the mid-1850s, the phrase means to bet one’s last dollar or bit of money. It stems from that dollar being the last, or bottom, silver dollar in a stack of coins. More...
I’ll tip my hat to the new constitution Take a bow for the new revolution Smile and grin at the change all around Pick up my guitar and play Just like yesterday Then I’ll get on my knees and pray We don’t get More...
State Sen. Teresa Paiva Weed has been appointed chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, becoming the first woman to lead a major legislative panel in Rhode Island, The Jamestown Press reported Jan. 23, 1997. More...
Richard E. Gladding, 75, of Jamestown, passed away peacefully Jan. 10, 2017. He was the beloved husband of Dale (Westall) Gladding. They were married 53 years. Born in Marion, Ohio, the son of the late Severance and Marion E. More...
Deborah L. (West) Furtado, 82, formerly of Jamestown, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Jan. 12, 2017. She was born Dec. 10, 1934, in New York City, to Alberta F. McNair and adopted by Frances James West. More...
A new clubhouse at the Jamestown Golf Course took the next step to becoming reality Tuesday night after the town councilors directed the planners to finalize the design so it has a cost estimate. More...
Marijuana now is legal in several states, including Massachusetts, and Rhode Island lawmakers are making a push to follow suit. A bill proposing marijuana legalization once again has returned to the State House, although this year, lawmakers wi More...