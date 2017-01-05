I am just a poor boy though my story’s seldom told I have squandered my resistance for a pocketful of mumbles, Such are promises, all lies and jest, Still a man hears what he wants to hear And disregards the rest More...
The Jamestown Recreation Department will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 41 Conanicus Ave. The recreation center also is open until 7 tonight (Jan. 5) for registration for its winter programs. More...
The 35th annual winter bird count is at 7 a.m. Jan. 8 at the police station, 250 Conanicus Ave. Volunteers will be divided into four groups to search the farms, the north end, Beavertail and the village. More...
Following a month-long probe into election tampering, state police have determined no ballots were stolen from the recreation center, despite a poll worker’s accusation that 300 blank ones were taken by an imposter. More...
A new face who has joined the school district’s administration hopes to carry on the legacy of his predecessor. Peter Anderson was named the district’s new director of buildings and grounds at the Oct. 6 school committee meeting. More...