January 19, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

2p1.jpg

LET’S PLAY . . . MAYBE LATER

LEFT: Dozens of children braved the chilly weather Sunday and enjoyed the playground on North Road, including Viviana Rossiter, 2, who rode the slippery slide. More...

Film captures creation of quintessential Washington portrait

JAC to show movie depicting Stuart’s work at 7 tonight
BY RYAN GIBBS

A documentary tonight will shed light on a painting — created by a man who was born 3 miles from Jamestown — that can be found in nearly every American’s wallet. More...

Editorial

Raising money first right move by library

In the past couple of months, discussions surrounding the proposed library expansion has drawn scrutiny and criticism. More...

Phrase of the week

You can bet your bottom dollar: Originating out West in the mid-1850s, the phrase means to bet one’s last dollar or bit of money. It stems from that dollar being the last, or bottom, silver dollar in a stack of coins.   More...

Lyric of the week

I’ll tip my hat to the new constitution  Take a bow for the new revolution  Smile and grin at the change all around  Pick up my guitar and play  Just like yesterday Then I’ll get on my knees and pray We don’t get More...

About Town

WALLACE the BRAVE

Conservationists need help clearing pathway

Volunteers are needed to clear invasive plants from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 21 in the black cherry woodland at Taylor Point.  More...

Breakfast lecture will focus on tax updates

A lecture on statewide tax updates from a certified public accountant begins at 8 a.m. Jan. More...

Island History

ISLAND HISTORY

State Sen. Teresa Paiva Weed has been appointed chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, becoming the first woman to lead a major legislative panel in Rhode Island, The Jamestown Press reported Jan. 23, 1997. More...

Obituaries

Richard E. Gladding

Richard E. Gladding, 75, of Jamestown, passed away peacefully Jan. 10, 2017.  He was the beloved husband of Dale (Westall) Gladding. They were married 53 years.  Born in Marion, Ohio, the son of the late Severance and Marion E. More...

Deborah L. Furtado

Deborah L. (West) Furtado, 82, formerly of Jamestown, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Jan. 12, 2017.  She was born Dec. 10, 1934, in New York City, to Alberta F. McNair and adopted by Frances James West. More...

Golf clubhouse gets OK to move ahead

BY TIM RIEL

A new clubhouse at the Jamestown Golf Course took the next step to becoming reality Tuesday night after the town councilors directed the planners to finalize the design so it has a cost estimate. More...

Lawmakers to discuss legalizing marijuana

BY RYAN GIBBS

Marijuana now is legal in several states, including Massachusetts, and Rhode Island lawmakers are making a push to follow suit.  A bill proposing marijuana legalization once again has returned to the State House, although this year, lawmakers wi More...

News

Show featuring artists with disabilities unveiled Friday

An exhibit by developmentally disabled artists, including residents from Bridges Inc., opens tomorrow night at the Jamestown Arts Center.  More...

Lawn students excel at state robotics tourney

Although the Robowolves didn’t defend their title at Saturday’s state robotics championship, they were one of three Jamestown teams to leave the competition decorated. More...

New friend in town for victims of domestic violence

Agency offers support, advocacy as cases go through legal system
BY RYAN GIBBS

Victims of domestic violence in Jamestown now will have a civilian advocate on their side as their cases proceed through the justice system. More...

Letters to the Editor

Tree exterminated for all the wrong reasons

To the editor:  For probably the last 10-plus years, I have been enjoying morning coffee with my friends at the East Ferry Deli. More...

Upcoming Events

LIBRARY CORNER

JAMESTOWN PHILOMENIAN LIBRARY ALL PROGRAMS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Lego Thursdays Thursday, Jan. 19 and 26 • 3-4 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to Lego Club. Participants 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult, even if an older sibling is present. More...

Bird walk Saturday at Beavertail park

Although the winter bird count in Jamestown was canceled after a foot of snow fell on the island, birders will have another chance to search for their winged friends this weekend. More...

TOWN MEETINGS

Thursday, Jan. 19 7 p.m., the school committee will meet at Melrose School  Friday, Jan. 20 9 a.m., the technical review committee will meet at Town Hall   More...

Legals

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF JAMESTOWN TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE MEETING   More...

