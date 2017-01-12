Agency agrees it’ll consider alternate site from resident
By Tim Riel
Neila Finucane, 8, is airborne after sledding over a ramp on Shoreby Hill Sunday afternoon following the first big snowstorm of the winter. About a foot of snow fell on the island Saturday. Turn to Page 13 for more photos of the storm. More...
This space often has been used as a clarion call for transparency from various governmental agencies so we were heartened when at last week’s town council meeting several discussions spoke to that point. More...
Town councilors received a first look at the state’s design for its imminent transformation of the World War I buildings at Fort Wetherill into an aquatic research center, The Jamestown Press reported Jan. 13, 2000. More...
Board mulls move to raise cash prior to finalizing plan
By Robert Berczuk
The library board of trustees is considering delaying its proposed expansion plan until it completes more of its fundraising efforts. The trustees discussed this possibility at their Jan 4 meeting, just a few weeks after making a presentation t More...
Proposed upgrades at two popular town-owned properties will take the next step Tuesday when the town councilors discuss Mackerel Cove bathrooms and a new clubhouse at the golf course. According to Town Administrator Andy Nota, the council has t More...
Seventy-two years ago this Sunday, Frances Xavier Zweir was killed in action during the Battle of the Bulge. To recognize the anniversary, a solitary flag will fly Sunday at East Ferry in his honor. More...
Although Kevin Sullivan’s plan to re-open a restaurant in the Wyndham Bay Voyage Inn was less ambitious than the original owner’s decision to sail the building “westward ho” from Newport to Jamestown, both outcomes were met wi More...
To the editor: This past year, we had many reasons to be thankful as 2016 was a good year in our island town. As always, seniors provided volunteer hours and skills to keep our town running, including serving in many public roles. More...
JAMESTOWN PHILOMENIAN LIBRARY ALL PROGRAMS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Storytime for 2-5 Year Olds Wednesday, Jan. 18 • 11:15 a.m. to noon Children, along with their parents or caregivers, participate in a 45-minute program featuring books, songs, finger plays, and a craft activity. More...
Dorothy R. (Woodson) Dickinson, 88, of Jamestown passed away peacefully Jan. 5, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family and Karen from Consistent Care. She was the wife of the late Bert A. Dickinson Sr. More...