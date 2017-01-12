January 12, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

RITBA says solar farm is in best location

Agency agrees it’ll consider alternate site from resident
By Tim Riel
Neila Finucane, 8, is airborne after sledding over a ramp on Shoreby Hill Sunday afternoon following the first big snowstorm of the winter. About a foot of snow fell on the island Saturday. Turn to Page 13 for more photos of the storm.   More...

Editorial

Council starts year off on right foot

This space often has been used as a clarion call for transparency from various governmental agencies so we were heartened when at last week’s town council meeting several discussions spoke to that point.  More...

Phrase of the week

Gizmo: There are two possible origins. One is from the Arabic shu ismo, which means gadget. The other is that American soldiers were introduced to the expression in Morocco during World War II. More...

Lyric of the week

Knowing me, knowing you There is nothing we can do Knowing me, knowing you We just have to face it, this time we’re through Breaking up is never easy, I know  But I have to go Knowing me, knowing you It’s the best I can do  Benn More...

About Town

WALLACE the BRAVE

Drop off photographs today for art exhibit

Artists who want to be displayed in the upcoming photography show should drop off their work between 1:30-6 p.m. today at Town Hall.  More...

Film on Gilbert Stuart planned at arts center

A movie about Rhode Island native Gilbert Stuart and his iconic portrait of George Washington will be screened at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley St.  More...

Island History

ISLAND HISTORY

Town councilors received a first look at the state’s design for its imminent transformation of the World War I buildings at Fort Wetherill into an aquatic research center, The Jamestown Press reported Jan. 13, 2000.  More...

Legals

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF JAMESTOWN ZONING BOARD OF REVIEW NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING More...

Library project may be postponed

Board mulls move to raise cash prior to finalizing plan
By Robert Berczuk

The library board of trustees is considering delaying its proposed expansion plan until it completes more of its fundraising efforts.  The trustees discussed this possibility at their Jan 4 meeting, just a few weeks after making a presentation t More...

News

Council to discuss golf clubhouse and Mackerel Cove bathrooms

Proposed upgrades at two popular town-owned properties will take the next step Tuesday when the town councilors discuss Mackerel Cove bathrooms and a new clubhouse at the golf course.  According to Town Administrator Andy Nota, the council has t More...

Flag will fly Sunday at East Ferry in honor of Zweir

Seventy-two years ago this Sunday, Frances Xavier Zweir was killed in action during the Battle of the Bulge.  To recognize the anniversary, a solitary flag will fly Sunday at East Ferry in his honor.  More...

Bay Voyage restaurant returns with a bang

By Ryan Gibbs

Although Kevin Sullivan’s plan to re-open a restaurant in the Wyndham Bay Voyage Inn was less ambitious than the original owner’s decision to sail the building “westward ho” from Newport to Jamestown, both outcomes were met wi More...

Letters to the Editor

Spend more on senior services, programs

To the editor:  This past year, we had many reasons to be thankful as 2016 was a good year in our island town. As always, seniors provided volunteer hours and skills to keep our town running, including serving in many public roles.  More...

Council should OK sanctuary city status

To the editor: A group of Jamestowners would like the Jamestown Town Council to enact a sanctuary ordinance at its Feb. 6 meeting. More...

Upcoming Events

LIBRARY CORNER

JAMESTOWN PHILOMENIAN LIBRARY ALL PROGRAMS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Storytime for 2-5 Year Olds Wednesday, Jan. 18 • 11:15 a.m. to noon Children, along with their parents or caregivers, participate in a 45-minute program featuring books, songs, finger plays, and a craft activity. More...

MEETINGS

Monday, Jan. 16   Town offices closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day  Tuesday, Jan. More...

Obituaries

Dorothy R. Dickinson

Dorothy R. (Woodson) Dickinson,   88, of Jamestown passed away peacefully Jan. 5, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family and Karen from Consistent Care.  She was the wife of the late Bert A. Dickinson Sr. More...

William Heinrich Eibel

William Heinrich Eibel, 67, of Jamestown, died Jan. 8, 2017, at Newport Hospital. He will be laid to rest at the veterans cemetery.  He was the husband of Jean Marie (Larosee) Eibel.  Born Sept. More...

