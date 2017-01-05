January 5, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

ON YOUR MARK... GET SET... PLUNGE

LEFT: At the stroke of noon, hundreds of brave souls sprint into the East Ferry water on New Year’s Day during the Jamestown First Day Plunge. More...

Editorial

RITBA makes first step; more needed

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority is hosting a meeting Jan. 10 to discuss its plan to build a solar array near its headquarters.  We urge residents to attend the 6:15 p.m. More...

Phrase of the week

Cloak and dagger: Spanish comedies de capa y espada (cloak and sword) were named because they featured spies and other adventurers armed with cloaks and daggers. More...

Lyric of the week

I am just a poor boy though my story’s seldom told  I have squandered my resistance for a pocketful of mumbles,   Such are promises, all lies and jest,  Still a man hears what he wants to hear  And disregards the rest   More...

About Town

Winter program open house at rec department

The Jamestown Recreation Department will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 41 Conanicus Ave.  The recreation center also is open until 7 tonight (Jan. 5) for registration for its winter programs. More...

Volunteers are needed at Sunday’s bird count

The 35th annual winter bird count is at 7 a.m. Jan. 8 at the police station, 250 Conanicus Ave.  Volunteers will be divided into four groups to search the farms, the north end, Beavertail and the village. More...

Legals

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF JAMESTOWN ZONING BOARD OF REVIEW NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING  NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE JAMESTOWN ZONING BOARD OF REVIEW WILL HOLD A PUBLIC   More...

Police: Election fraud in town unfounded

By Tim Riel

Following a month-long probe into election tampering, state police have determined no ballots were stolen from the recreation center, despite a poll worker’s accusation that 300 blank ones were taken by an imposter.  More...

Bridge authority hosting meeting on solar array plan

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority’s plan to build a solar array near its home in Jamestown has been met with concern by several town officials and residents.  More...

News

Residents resolve to make ’17 the year they . . .

To be patient and to figure out when it is appropriate to be impatient. — Mary Meagher  To recognize the strong support that I am surrounded with all the while continuing working hard to be the best version of myself that I can be. More...

Yoga studio stretches limits at new location

By Ryan Gibb s

Nearing its 90th year in the center of town, the Bomes Theatre enters 2017 under construction, but with a new tenant that already has hit the ground stretching. More...

New buildings director takes reins at schools

By Ryan Gibb s

A new face who has joined the school district’s administration hopes to carry on the legacy of his predecessor.  Peter Anderson was named the district’s new director of buildings and grounds at the Oct. 6 school committee meeting. More...

Upcoming Events

LIBRARY CORNER

JAMESTOWN PHILOMENIAN LIBRARY ALL PROGRAMS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Storytime for 2-5 Year Olds Monday, Jan. 9 • 10:15-11 a.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 11 • 11:15 a.m. More...

Island History

ISLAND HISTORY

At the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day, Alexis Wagner Brahman was born, becoming the first baby delivered at South Country Hospital this year, The Jamestown Press reported Jan. 8, 1998.  More...

Obituaries

James W. Morgan

James W. Morgan, 82, of Jamestown, passed away Dec. 29, 2016.  A lifelong resident of Jamestown, he was a son of the late Joseph P. and Dorothy M. (Barry) Morgan.  Mr. More...

Lavinia (Symonette) Hammond

Lavinia (Symonette) Hammond, 94, formerly of Jamestown, passed away at the John Clarke Nursing Center in Middletown on Dec. 28, 2016.  More...

Walter K. Schroder

Walter K. Schroder, 88, passed away Dec. 28, 2016, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lora C. (Shwaery) Schroder for 45 years. More...

