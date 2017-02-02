February 2, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

East Ferry overhaul possibly on tap

New parking lot and landscaping part of proposal
BY TIM RIEL
The town councilors Monday night will consider rehabilitating the heart of the village. More...

Editorial

East Ferry needs a proper face lift

At this Monday’s meeting, the town council will consider sprucing up East Ferry.  That’s a great idea because it serves as one of the centerpieces of our island and is the gateway to our community for most who arrive by boat and auto More...

Phrase of the week

Tough row to hoe: Often misspelled as “tough road to hoe,” it means a large, difficult undertaking. It’s roots are from farming and gardening, where to hoe a row is to turn a line of soil for the planting of crops or seeds. More...

Lyric of the week

But February made me shiver With every paper I’d deliver Bad news on the doorstep I couldn’t take one more step I can’t remember if I cried When I read about his widowed  bride Something touched me More...

Click here for all stories

Letters to the Editor

Bridge authority has nearby alternatives

To the editor:  As an environmentalist, homeowner and investor, we have studied the use of solar panels for decades. More...

Sanctuary cities offer check on power abuse

To the editor:  We should not accept the freedoms and individual liberties offered to us under our amazing Bill of Rights and amendable Constitution without holding ourselves responsible to its application here and in our changing times.  More...

Sanctuary unneeded for law-abiding citizens

To the editor: I have been biting my tongue for weeks over the insidious sanctuary nonsense that has reared its ugly head in our small community. More...

Click here for all stories

Upcoming Events

TOWN MEETINGS

Monday, Feb. 6 7 p.m., the town council will meet at Town Hall  Tuesday, Feb. 7 7 p.m., the conservation commission will meet at Town Hall   More...

LIBRARY CORNER

JAMESTOWN PHILOMENIAN LIBRARY

ALL PROGRAMS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Lego Thursdays Thursday, Feb. 2 and 9 • 3-4 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to Lego Club. Participants 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult, even if an older sibling is present. More...

Click here for all stories

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

Photos by Andrea von Hohenleiten

LEFT: Oliver McDonald, 7, is hard at work creating his luminary device. More...

School unveils budget of $12.1M

BY RYAN GIBBS

An elementary language program and adjustments to special education staffing are among the changes in the school department’s 2017-18 budget proposal.  More...

News

Ruggiero introduces two bills aimed at helping senior citizens

With Rhode Island’s growing population of senior citizens, Jamestown’s state representative is attempting to ensure policy remains relevant to her aging constituency. More...

Helmsman Healy prevails in Key West

Organizers of the Quantum race week boast that January is best in Key West, but in the J/70 class, the best hailed from Jamestown.  More...

Photography exhibit sets sail at library

A globe-trotting nautical photographer whose resume includes a 1987 Time magazine cover will be featured throughout February on the walls of the library’s gallery. More...

Click here for all stories

About Town

WALLACE the BRAVE

Full Story

Fundraiser tomorrow will benefit class trip

Lawn School eighth-graders will sponsor a community dinner from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Melrose School, 76 Melrose Ave.  Pasta, meatballs, bread, salad and desserts will be available. More...

Registration available for driver’s education

Classes for driver’s education will be from 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays Feb. 27 through April 3 at the fire station, 50 Narragansett Ave.  Students must be at least 15 years 10 months old. More...

Click here for all stories

Island History

ISLAND HISTORY

Following the recent elimination of tolls on the Mount Hope Bridge, state legislators from the area were calling for relief on the span connecting Conanicut and Aquidneck islands, The Jamestown Press reported Feb. 5, 1998.  More...

Click here for all stories

Obituaries

Holly Selinger Parsons

Holly Selinger Parsons, 19, from Medfield, Mass., passed away Jan. 26, 2017. More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed