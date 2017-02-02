At this Monday’s meeting, the town council will consider sprucing up East Ferry. That’s a great idea because it serves as one of the centerpieces of our island and is the gateway to our community for most who arrive by boat and auto More...
Tough row to hoe: Often misspelled as “tough road to hoe,” it means a large, difficult undertaking. It’s roots are from farming and gardening, where to hoe a row is to turn a line of soil for the planting of crops or seeds. More...
But February made me shiver With every paper I’d deliver Bad news on the doorstep I couldn’t take one more step I can’t remember if I cried When I read about his widowed bride Something touched me More...
To the editor: We should not accept the freedoms and individual liberties offered to us under our amazing Bill of Rights and amendable Constitution without holding ourselves responsible to its application here and in our changing times. More...
ALL PROGRAMS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Lego Thursdays Thursday, Feb. 2 and 9 • 3-4 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to Lego Club. Participants 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult, even if an older sibling is present. More...
Following the recent elimination of tolls on the Mount Hope Bridge, state legislators from the area were calling for relief on the span connecting Conanicut and Aquidneck islands, The Jamestown Press reported Feb. 5, 1998. More...